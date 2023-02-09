Madzibaba Confesses to Serial Child Kidnappings in Zimbabwe

A 21-year-old white garment Apostolic Church member, Willie Chindundundu, has confessed to serial child kidnappings after being caught in the act of trying to abduct a one-year-old toddler in Glen Norah C.
According to Harare Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, Chindundundu was caught by residents who were alerted by other children who had seen what happened. He was chased and eventually caught, before being beaten by a mob. It was at this point that he confessed to having kidnapped several other children and hiding them in the mountains.
The police are currently investigating the matter and working to ensure the safety of the community. Inspector Chakanza emphasized the importance of allowing the legal system to take its course, and warned against taking matters into one’s own hands through acts of mob justice.
This news has sent shockwaves throughout the community and has once again brought the issue of child safety to the forefront. The well-being of children is of utmost importance and it is hoped that the children who were allegedly kidnapped will be found safe and that justice will be served.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
more recommended stories
-
R21 Million Illicit Cigarette Bust in South Africa: Zimbabwean National Charged
A 47-year-old Zimbabwean national has been.
-
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Stealing Train Brakes in Harare
A Harare man was recently sentenced.
-
Zimbabwe’s Chiadzwa in Turmoil Over Diamond Looting Claims
Residents of Chiadzwa, a diamond-rich area.
-
Aison Muvevi Charged with Additional Murder Count in High-Profile Shooting Case
Aison Muvevi, the man suspected of.
-
Former Detective Jaison Muvevi Detained for Further Investigations in Triple Homicide Case
HARARE, Zimbabwe – Former detective, Jaison.
-
Triple Homicide Suspect Jaison Muvevi Extradited to Zimbabwe to Face Charges
HWEDZA, Zimbabwe – The triple homicide.
-
Tragedy Strikes Maun Prison as Zimbabwean Inmate Michael Phuti Dies in Cellmate Altercation
Maun, Botswana – A deadly altercation.
-
Bouncers denied bail on attempted murder charges in Harare court
HARARE – Two bouncers, Gideon Sanyangore,.