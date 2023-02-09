Madzibaba Confesses to Serial Child Kidnappings in Zimbabwe

A 21-year-old white garment Apostolic Church member, Willie Chindundundu, has confessed to serial child kidnappings after being caught in the act of trying to abduct a one-year-old toddler in Glen Norah C.

According to Harare Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, Chindundundu was caught by residents who were alerted by other children who had seen what happened. He was chased and eventually caught, before being beaten by a mob. It was at this point that he confessed to having kidnapped several other children and hiding them in the mountains.

The police are currently investigating the matter and working to ensure the safety of the community. Inspector Chakanza emphasized the importance of allowing the legal system to take its course, and warned against taking matters into one’s own hands through acts of mob justice.

This news has sent shockwaves throughout the community and has once again brought the issue of child safety to the forefront. The well-being of children is of utmost importance and it is hoped that the children who were allegedly kidnapped will be found safe and that justice will be served.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL