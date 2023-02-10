Controversy Escalates as Holy Ten Calls Winky D a Snake in Online Podcast

The ongoing feud between Zimbabwean hip-hop artist, Holy Ten and Zimdancehall star, Winky D has escalated with Holy Ten’s recent claims that Winky D is a “snake”. The remarks were made during an online podcast, causing a backlash from Winky D’s fans who have criticized Holy Ten for his perceived disrespect towards the veteran musician.

The two musicians first found themselves at odds after their collaboration on the song “Ibotso” received criticism from government sympathizers for its strong lyrics which criticized the greedy elite and the abandonment of the poor. Despite the negative reaction, the song was one of the collaborative efforts featured in Winky D’s album “Eureka Eureka”, which was launched on New Year’s Eve.

However, following the criticism, Holy Ten expressed regret for being part of the project, claiming that it had unnecessarily divided his fan base. He later stated that the collaboration was a “set up” and that Winky D is a “snake”.

Journalist Hopewell Chinono took to Twitter to advise Holy Ten to show more respect to Winky D, who has been in the music industry for decades. Other fans also took to social media to express their disappointment with Holy Ten’s behavior, calling it disrespectful and suggesting that he could have learned from his collaboration with Winky D instead of dissing him.

In conclusion, the ongoing feud between Holy Ten and Winky D continues to escalate, with Holy Ten’s recent claims causing a negative reaction from fans who have criticized his behavior. It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved, but it is clear that the music industry in Zimbabwe is currently divided over the issue.

