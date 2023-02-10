Rapper AKA Tragically Passes Away in Durban Shooting Incident

South African rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, has tragically passed away. The 35-year-old artist was reportedly shot and killed outside a popular restaurant on Florida Rd in Durban.

According to police reports, a 35-year-old male and his bodyguard were both shot and killed on Friday night. Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed that both men had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Despite advanced life support, the bodyguard was declared dead due to the extent of his injuries.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time. Authorities have closed the road to investigate the incident and are working to determine the cause of the tragedy.

AKA was one of South Africa’s most successful rappers, known for his hit songs including “Fela In Versace,” “Baddest,” and others. He was the father of a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle and had a relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai.

This is a developing story and more information is expected to become available in the coming hours.

