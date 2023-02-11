Manhunt Underway as Police Search for Killers Who Shot Rapper AKA at Close Range and Fled on Foot in Durban

Durban, South Africa – Tragedy struck in the heart of Durban’s nightlife as popular rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was killed in a shooting on Friday night. According to police, Forbes and a 34-year-old man, who has been identified as either Forbes’ bodyguard or former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were shot multiple times outside the upmarket European-inspired restaurant, Wish on Florida Road. The incident occurred two weeks after Forbes celebrated his 35th birthday.

The attack took place after Forbes received a haircut in the area earlier in the day and was walking towards his vehicle with the other man from the restaurant. The two were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked up to them from across the street and shot them at close range. The suspects fled from the scene on foot and a manhunt for them is currently underway.

Paramedics arrived to find chaos and two men who had been shot multiple times. Despite efforts to save their lives, both men were declared dead at the scene. According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, “It is believed that one of the deceased was a well-known rapper, however SAPS will confirm and provide a statement for all media houses.”

News of Forbes’ passing has stunned the music community and fans, who have taken to social media to express their shock and condolences. The popular musician from Cape Town was supposed to perform at a nightclub in Durban, but came under attack just two hours before midnight.

The area was cordoned off and filled with police vehicles, officers, paramedics, and shocked partygoers who tried to understand what had happened. Forensics officials took hours to process the bodies and collect evidence.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send a tip-off via the My SAPS app. The police are investigating two counts of murder and are determined to find the culprits.

The tragedy serves as a reminder of the violence that still plagues South Africa and the need for continued efforts to address the root causes of crime and violence. The music community and fans are mourning the loss of a talented artist, who was taken too soon.

