Parents of Late South African Hip Hop Star AKA Release Statement on Son’s Tragic Passing

The parents of the late South African Hip hop star, AKA, have issued a statement in the wake of their son’s death. The statement reads as follows:

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was confirmed to have died on the evening of February 10, 2023 in a tragic shooting incident outside a restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, along with his bodyguard.

We are currently awaiting further details from the Durban Police.

To us, Kiernan was more than just a famous musician, he was a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a friend, and most importantly, a loving father to his beloved daughter, Kairo. To many, he was known as AKA, SUPAMEGA, BHOVA, and by many other affectionate names given by his devoted fans.

Our son was loved by all and he loved in return. In this time of grief, we ask for your compassion and understanding as we come together as a family to process this devastating loss.

We would like to express our deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that we have received thus far, and we kindly request that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

As messages of condolences continue to pour in, South Africans are grappling with the untimely loss of one of the nation’s most talented and beloved musicians

