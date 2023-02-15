Casper Nyovest and Black Coffee Named as Possible Suspects in AKA’s Death

South African music industry was rocked with the news of the hit on rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Jarryd Forbes. The incident has sparked widespread speculation, with some sources naming Casper Nyovest and Black Coffee as possible suspects.

Casper Nyovest, a fellow South African rapper, has had a long-standing feud with AKA and the two have been involved in several public disputes. Similarly, Black Coffee, a well-known DJ and producer, has had his own run-ins with AKA in the past. These past incidents have led many to question their involvement in the hit on AKA.

However, it is important to note that at this point, these are only rumors and speculation, on overdrive as social media platforms are awash with speculation.

Indeed, there is no official statement or evidence linking Casper Nyovest or Black Coffee to AKA’s death. The police have not confirmed any suspects and the investigation is still ongoing.

In light of the speculation, both Casper Nyovest and Black Coffee have not as yet issued statements denying any involvement in AKA’s death. They have however, expressed their sadness and condolences for the rapper’s passing.

It is advisable for other musicians and artists to urged the public not to jump to conclusions without evidence.

It is a tragic loss for the South African music industry and for AKA’s fans. The investigation into AKA’s death is ongoing, and it is important to let the police do their job and gather all the facts before drawing any conclusions. In the meantime, the music community and fans alike are mourning the loss of a talented artist and expressing their condolences to AKA’s family and loved ones.

