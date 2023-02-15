South African Rapper AKA’s Funeral Arrangements Released, Police Believe His Killing Was an Assassination

South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on February 10. Now, his family has released the details of his funeral arrangements. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love they have received and announced that the memorial will be open to the public and streamed online. The rapper will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on February 18. The memorial will take place on February 17 at the Santon Convention Center.

According to reports, evidence gathered so far leads the South African police to believe that AKA’s killing was an assassination. Police Chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that the gunman approached AKA from behind and shot him at close range in the side of the head, while a second gunman fired shots to deter onlookers. Unfortunately, AKA’s friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane, was also killed in the shooting.

AKA’s father has asked people to refrain from speculating on social media and has thanked well-wishers for their support. He also paid tribute to Motsoane, saying he was “like a brother” to AKA. The news of AKA’s death has shocked the nation, and fans continue to mourn his loss.

