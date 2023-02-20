Robert Mugabe’s son arrested for alleged property damage at party

Mugabe Junior, son of the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, has been taken into custody and is currently being held at Avondale Police Station in Harare. The reason for his arrest stems from allegations that he caused extensive damage to vehicles and other property at a party he attended over the weekend.

According to sources, Mugabe Junior was apprehended yesterday and is expected to face charges of malicious damage to property.

