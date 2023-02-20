Zimbabwe’s President Publishes Final Electoral Commission Report, Promoting Transparency and Democracy

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially published the Final Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Report that was handed over to him by the Commission Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, earlier this month. The report has been gazetted, according to government spokesperson Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana, who confirmed the news via a tweet.

The report was published following a donation of US$1.44 million by the Japanese government through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support ZEC capacity building. The UN Resident Coordinator Edward Kallon and Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Tanaka were among the attendees at the event where ZEC deputy chair Rodney Simukai Kiwa confirmed the report’s publication.

Speaking to reporters at the UNDP offices in Harare, Kiwa expressed his gratitude for the financial assistance and stated that it would assist the commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate, which is critical in consolidating democracy in the country.

The publication of the report is expected to provide insight into the country’s electoral processes and outcomes, which have been the subject of controversy in recent years. The move is also expected to promote transparency and accountability in the country’s electoral processes, with many hoping it will help build trust in the system.

The gazetting of the report comes at a time when the country is grappling with various socio-economic challenges, including high inflation, unemployment, and a lack of foreign investment. It is hoped that the publication of the report will help to restore confidence in the country’s institutions and attract much-needed investment to Zimbabwe.

The publication of the report has been welcomed by various stakeholders in the country, including civil society organizations, opposition parties, and international observers, who have long called for greater transparency in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes. It is hoped that the move will pave the way for greater democratic participation and good governance in the country.

