MDC Alliance demands immediate resignation of Mwonzora over failure to share funds and losses in by-elections

The MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition political parties formed ahead of the 2018 elections, is calling for the immediate resignation of its leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

The union’s principals claim that Mwonzora failed to share funds received under the Political Parties Finance Act, among other issues. Mwonzora has been accused of refusing to share millions of Zimbabwean dollars received by the party. Additionally, his failure to conduct meetings and post-mortems of the alliance’s humiliating loss in the previous year’s by-elections has been cited as another reason he must resign.

The MDC Alliance was originally formed and led by the late MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai to unseat the ruling Zanu PF party. However, after his death, the presidency was taken by current Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa before a palace coup that saw Mwonzora take over.

The letter sent to Mwonzora by Mathias Guchutu on behalf of all alliance principals says that his failure to prioritize MDC Alliance operations has led to gross incompetence, gross negligence, and politically fatal financial indiscipline.

They hope Mwonzora will resign as MDC Alliance leader in the next 72 hours starting Monday, February 20, 2023. Mwonzora is currently facing challenges to save his party from splitting following a chaotic Annual General Meeting. Senior party members have been suspended and fired after being accused of being the sources of division within the party.

