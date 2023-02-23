Zimbabwean MP Criticizes Selective Law Enforcement in Robert Mugabe Jr. Case

Temba Mliswa, a Member of Parliament for Norton, has condemned what he sees as selective law enforcement in Zimbabwe following the recent release of Robert Mugabe Jr., who was arrested for malicious damage of property. Mugabe Jr. is the son of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Mugabe.

According to reports, Mugabe Jr. was accused of damaging a friend’s vehicle and property worth $12,000 during a party in Harare’s Strathaven suburb over the weekend. He was released on Monday on the condition that he would negotiate a possible settlement with the complainant, rather than face charges in court.

Mliswa took to Twitter to express his concerns about the handling of the case, arguing that Mugabe Jr. should have been required to appear before a magistrate. He also criticized the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for forcing the complainant to negotiate with Mugabe Jr., rather than allowing the courts to decide the matter.

“This is just preferential treatment as can be accessed by those with links to certain levels of power,” Mliswa wrote on Twitter. “Not that I want him in jail so much, but once the issue had reached the courts, the parties involved should have appeared before the Magistrate. At the courts, any withdrawal should be the initiative of the applicant through the Magistrate, not the National Prosecution Authority.”

Mliswa also expressed concern for Mugabe Jr.’s well-being, stating that the young man “should also get immediate assistance as he seems to have serious problems. It should be made conditional that he seeks rehabilitation.”

The handling of the Mugabe Jr. case has raised questions about the impartiality of law enforcement in Zimbabwe, with critics arguing that the former president’s family and associates receive preferential treatment. Mugabe Jr.’s release without appearing before a magistrate has only fueled these concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL