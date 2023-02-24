Nigeria Braces for Highly Contested Presidential Election

Nigeria is preparing for a fiercely contested presidential election, set to take place tomorrow, with the most open race in years. The presidential candidates from the two dominant parties, which have taken turns in power for more than 20 years, now face an unexpected challenge from a third-party contender.
In the run-up to voting day, Nigeria’s government decision to replace its currency has led to chaos. Voters are expressing their anger towards the governing party for the scarcity of new banknotes, and this has sparked protests that could disrupt the election in some areas of the country.
Sarah Oka our Report Focus West Africa correspondent is currently in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, covering the election. She stated that “When I spoke with Peter Obi, one of the three main candidates, he referred to this election as an ‘existential election.’ I think that’s how many Nigerians feel, particularly young Nigerians who were involved in the EndSARS movement a couple of years ago, protesting against police violence, but also against everything they saw going wrong in Nigeria.” She added that “Many of them have left or are trying to leave the country. If their chosen candidate wins, maybe some will stay, or come back.”
As the population of wealthy countries ages, Africa’s median age is decreasing. In Nigeria, over half of the population, which is over 200 million, is 18 years or younger. “If Nigeria is secure and prosperous, it will brighten the lives of an entire generation of Africans,” Sarah said.
more recommended stories
-
DRC’s Catholic church says ‘register and vote’ as election season looms
Half way through his homily, Father.
-
Ugandan Police Arrest Over 30 Opposition Supporters at Prayer Rally
KAMPALA, UGANDA – More than 30.
-
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Botswana President Ian Khama
A warrant of arrest has been.
-
Angola’s Supreme Court orders seizure of $1 billion in assets belonging to Isabel dos Santos
Angola’s Supreme Court has ordered the.
-
Boksburg Gas Tanker Driver Acquitted Due to Lack of Evidence
BOKSBURG, South Africa – The case.
-
Police Arrest Driver of Gas Tanker That Exploded in Boksburg
On Saturday, police arrested the driver.
-
Gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, South Africa kills 9, injures dozens
At least nine people were killed.
-
Zambia Abolishes Death Penalty and Criminal Defamation of President”
President Hakainde Hichilema has announced the.