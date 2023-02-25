Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Nelson Chamisa Agrees to Radio Interview

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), has accepted an invitation for an interview with local radio station ZiFM Stereo. The station, owned by Supa Collins Mandiwanzira, a member of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party, was the first privately-owned radio station to receive a license in Zimbabwe.

In a Twitter post, ZiFM Stereo requested an interview with Chamisa, describing him as a “key public figure” and stating that they were open to hosting him. They invited him to speak to the people of Zimbabwe and expressed their willingness to work out the details with him.

While the CCC Matabeleland North Chairman Prince Dubeko Sibanda rebuked the radio station for being unprofessional and using Twitter to invite the president, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba welcomed the invitation and promised to get in touch with the station.

In response to the invitation, Chamisa expressed his readiness to participate in the interview and directed the radio station to contact his media team. He stated that he was “accessible, available and ready” for the interview and that Zimbabwe needed “this kind of fairness.”

Nelson Chamisa is a prominent opposition figure in Zimbabwe and the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance. He has been a vocal critic of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU PF party, and has frequently called for political reforms in the country.

The upcoming interview with ZiFM Stereo is expected to provide Chamisa with a platform to address the Zimbabwean people and share his views on the country’s political situation. It remains to be seen when the interview will take place, and what topics will be covered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL