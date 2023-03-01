Lessons for Zimbabwean Opposition Parties from Nigerian Presidential Election

The recent Nigerian presidential election has provided some valuable lessons for opposition parties in Zimbabwe. Despite his age, President-elect Tinubu was able to effectively communicate his message to the electorate, proving that age is not necessarily a factor in winning an election. Meanwhile, his opponent Peter Obi failed to impress voters by not sharing his policy details, leading to a lack of trust in his ability to bring about change.



This is a valuable lesson for Zimbabwean opposition parties, particularly for Adv. Nelson Chamisa and CCC. To win over voters, they must address the many public policy challenges facing the country and not assume the electorate are fully behind them.

nigeria election results



The opposition parties should still communicate their solutions in a clear and compelling manner. Never banking on a protest or anger vote. It is not enough to simply promise change and talk of spaghetti roads and bullet trains to people that are ducking potholes in roads that councils are failing to service.

Instead, they must talk in simple terms about how they can provide immediate solutions to the pressing and presenting crises on the ground.



Issues that connect with people’s lived experiences and demonstrate the value and relevance of their proposed solutions.



This also applies to the new kid on the block Robert Chapman, as clean and as polished as he is in his political presentations he needs to find a way to connect to the electorate.



The importance of effective communication in politics cannot be overstated. It is crucial for candidates to engage with voters and present their policies in a way that resonates with the public. Failure to do so can result in a lack of trust and ultimately, electoral defeat. Zimbabwe’s opposition parties must take note of the lessons from the Nigerian election and prioritize effective communication if they hope to succeed in future elections.

