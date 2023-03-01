Zimbabwe’s Government Admits Rampant Corruption and Vows to Take Action Against Involved Parties

Zimbabwe’s government has finally admitted to the country’s widespread corruption, smuggling of minerals, and foreign currency, and has promised to take action against those involved. Permanent Secretary of Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana, confirmed on Twitter that the government is taking measures to curb money laundering by various segments of society, including non-governmental organizations.

Zimbabwe currently ranks 157 out of 180 countries in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, with a score of only 23 out of 100, according to Transparency International. These concerning statistics were revealed as part of a report by international news network Aljazeera, which will broadcast four documentary films this month exposing the depth of corruption by government officials and affiliates.

The documentaries have been in production for two years, and they chronicle the plundering and money laundering in the country. Aljazeera producers have shown the documentaries to a select group of corruption experts and journalists to gather feedback. The snippets of the documentary featuring Uebert Angel, a Zanu PF affiliate and President Mnangagwa’s appointed ambassador at large, have gone viral on social media. Angel was previously charged with fraud involving a luxury vehicle worth US$300,000 in 2015 when he was the leader of the Spirit Embassy Church.

Zimbabwe’s long-standing corruption problem has negatively impacted the country’s economy and citizens’ quality of life. While the government’s promise to take action is commendable, it remains to be seen whether they can follow through and deliver results.

