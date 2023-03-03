Megxit Meltdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kicked Out of Royal Palace Amid Family Feud!

The turmoil within the royal family has reached a boiling point, as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been evicted from their former residence, Frogmore Cottage. The move is seen as a further escalation of the tensions between the couple and the rest of the royal family, as preparations are made for the coronation of Prince Charles as King Charles III.

According to sources close to Report Focus News, the eviction process was initiated by Prince Charles himself, who began legal proceedings just one day after the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, “Spare”. In the book, Harry shared candid details of his private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, causing shockwaves throughout the palace.

Sources close to the royal family claim that Harry’s decision to write the memoir has deeply upset his family members, particularly his father, who was reportedly blindsided by the book’s content. In one particularly controversial passage, Harry claimed that he felt “trapped” within the monarchy, and even hinted at possible regrets about his decision to leave his royal duties behind.

For their part, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained largely silent about their eviction from Frogmore Cottage, but a spokesperson for the couple did confirm the news in a statement to the press.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the spokesperson said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

The eviction from Frogmore Cottage, which was previously renovated for the couple, could be seen as a drastic move that reflects the strained relationship between Harry and his father, Prince Charles. It is unclear where the couple will live now.

The publication of Harry’s memoir has only added to the tensions between the couple and the rest of the royal family. The controversy surrounding the book has raised questions about the future of the couple’s relationship with the rest of the family, and whether they will be able to reconcile.

The drama surrounding Harry and Meghan continues to unfold, leaving royal watchers wondering what the future holds for the rebellious royals. The couple’s relationship with the rest of the family may be irreparably damaged, or perhaps there is hope for reconciliation. Only time will tell how this drama will unfold, and what the future holds for Harry and Meghan.

