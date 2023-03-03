A new scandal is brewing in Zimbabwe as Aljazeera journalists face backlash over a failed attempt to smear Ambassador Angel in a recently scrapped documentary. According to reports, the documentary, which was intended to expose alleged corruption and misconduct by the Ambassador, was eventually shelved due to a lack of incriminating evidence.

Sources close to the project revealed that the documentary, which had been hyped up by Aljazeera for weeks, turned out to be a complete “heap of trash.” Despite the journalists’ best efforts to elicit damaging comments from the Ambassador, they were left with nothing but a “damp squib.”

Zimbabweans have taken to social media to express their support for Ambassador Angel and to criticize Aljazeera for their shoddy journalism. “This is just another example of fake news,” one Twitter user wrote. “Aljazeera is nothing but a propaganda machine for the enemies of Zimbabwe.”

Others pointed out that the failed documentary was just the latest in a long line of attempts by foreign media outlets to smear Zimbabwe and its leaders. “Aljazeera has been trying to take down Zimbabwe for years,” another user tweeted. “They will stop at nothing to tarnish our reputation.”

Despite the backlash, Aljazeera has issued a statement regarding the documentary, saying it has been postponed for technical reasons. However, critics say it has been scrapped for fear of legal repercussions.

As the controversy continues to rage, Zimbabweans are left wondering what other dirty tricks the foreign media has up their sleeves. The incident has sparked debates about media ethics and the role of foreign media in African politics.

This incident highlights the importance of responsible journalism and unbiased reporting. Accusations of bias and propaganda are not uncommon in media reporting, and it is always important to consider the credibility of the sources before accepting any information as fact. In general, it is advisable to seek out multiple sources and perspectives when seeking to understand complex issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL