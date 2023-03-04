Nine people, including six NUST university students, killed in tragic road accident

A devastating road traffic accident has claimed the lives of nine people, including six students from Bulawayo’s National University of Science and Technology (NUST), according to police reports. The accident occurred on March 2, 2023, at around 4:30 pm, on the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, at the 198 km peg, when a Toyota Wish vehicle collided head-on with a Nissan UD truck.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal accident, stating that the bodies of the victims were taken to Filabusi District Hospital for postmortem and identification by their next of kin. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president, Benon Ncube, taking to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of the six NUST students. He said, “A dark cloud has fallen on the students of NUST. 6 lost their lives in a tragic accident. Death has robbed us of a future. We pray the families are comforted and given strength. Pray for your loved ones always.”

According to reports, the students were returning from another funeral when the accident occurred, although these claims have not been verified.

The loss of these young lives has left the nation mourning, and our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time. The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and responsibility.

