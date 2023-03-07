Zimbabwe’s Former President Mugabe’s Daughter Divorces Husband

Bona Mugabe, daughter of the late former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has filed for divorce from her husband, Simba Chikore. The news has caused a stir in the country, as many Zimbabweans are interested in the private lives of the Mugabe family.

According to reports, Bona Mugabe filed papers at the High Court seeking an order of decree of divorce, citing irretrievable breakdown as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage. The couple had been married for six years and have a son together.

Simba Chikore, a former pilot for Air Zimbabwe, has not yet made any public comments on the divorce. It is unclear what led to the breakdown of the marriage, and the Mugabe family has not released any official statements on the matter.

The Mugabe family has been in the public eye for many years, with Robert Mugabe serving as the President of Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was ousted in a military coup in 2017. Bona Mugabe, who is the eldest of Mugabe’s children, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, focusing on her studies and family life.

Divorce is not uncommon in Zimbabwe, with many couples choosing to end their marriages due to a variety of reasons. However, the divorce of Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore has attracted a lot of attention due to the family’s high profile and the fact that they had been married for a relatively short period.

The legal process of divorce in Zimbabwe involves filing papers at the High Court and obtaining an order of decree of divorce. The court will consider the grounds for divorce, any agreements or arrangements made between the spouses, and any other relevant factors before granting the decree of divorce.

For now, the Mugabe family and the public await further developments on the divorce of Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore.

