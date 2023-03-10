AKA’s Death Sparks Rumors of Love Triangle with Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali

The South African music industry is still in shock after news broke of the tragic death of rapper AKA last month. The popular musician was shot and killed in what appears to have been a targeted attack while leaving a restaurant on February 10th, 2023. The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the music world, leaving fans and colleagues still reeling.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing. However, rumors are circulating that AKA’s death may be linked to a complicated love triangle involving DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali. AKA had previously confessed to his reputation as a cassanova, and his alleged affair with Enhle Mbali caused tension between AKA and Black Coffee, leading to a violent altercation in 2016.

The drama doesn’t end there. A video resurfaced recently in which AKA confessed to sleeping with Babes Wodumo, the wife of the late Mapintsha. This revelation reportedly caused a rift between AKA and Mapintsha, with tensions escalating to the point of violence.

As the investigation into AKA’s death continues, the South African music industry is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of one of its most prominent and talented artists. AKA’s unapologetic cockiness and larger-than-life personality made him a beloved figure in South African music, and his death is a tragic loss for the industry and his fans.

Fingers are pointing at a few suspects, including DJ Black Coffee, but it is important to note that these are just rumors at this time. The police have not released any official statements regarding the possible suspects in the shooting. Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for AKA on social media, with many expressing their disbelief and shock at the news of his death.

The music industry has lost a true talent, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of his fans. The South African music community is still coming to terms with the tragedy, and the industry will never be the same without AKA.

