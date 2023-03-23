Zimbabwean Televangelist Uebert Angel Under Investigation for Alleged Money-Laundering and Grand Theft

Zimbabwean authorities are reportedly investigating Uebert Madzanire, also known as Uebert Angel, as part of an alleged money-laundering and grand theft scheme. The investigation comes following allegations made against Madzanire and other individuals in an upcoming exposé by Qatar-based international news channel, Al Jazeera. Madzanire, who is the leader of Spirit Embassy Church, is alleged to have played a role in a group accused of looting the country’s resources through their links to government and political circles.

The allegations have prompted a government probe, with the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) requesting industry players to provide information on insurance products and insured assets associated with Madzanire and his associates. The investigation comes as Zimbabwe struggles with economic challenges, including hyperinflation and a lack of foreign investment, and has a history of political instability.

Madzanire is known for his opulent lifestyle, which includes a private jet and luxury cars. He is one of several individuals named in the Al Jazeera exposé, which is expected to be aired in four parts. The allegations against him have raised concerns about corruption in Zimbabwe, with former Finance minister Tendai Biti claiming that the country loses over US$2 billion annually to corruption and illicit financial flows.

The Zimbabwean government has promised to tackle corruption, but critics argue that not enough has been done to address the issue. The country has been ranked as one of the most corrupt nations by anti-corruption watchdogs, and has previously been subject to international sanctions over human rights abuses and election rigging.

The investigation into Madzanire and his associates highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe, particularly with regard to the country’s natural resources. As the probe continues, many will be watching closely to see what action the government takes to address the allegations of corruption and looting.

