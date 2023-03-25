Acie Lumumba Fights for Access to His Son Amid Personal Struggles

Acie Lumumba, a prominent Zimbabwean politician, has made headlines after revealing his painful personal struggles in a social media post. Lumumba disclosed that he has been battling bankruptcy and cancer treatments, and is now fighting for access to his son amid a bitter legal battle with his wife’s lovers.

Lumumba’s troubles began in December 2021 when he became bankrupt after spending five months on cancer treatments. To make matters worse, his wife confessed to having an affair with two of his close friends and business associates, Zweli Lunga and Scott Sakupwanya. Lumumba had trusted these men enough to move all his assets into his wife’s name when he found out about his sickness.

Now, Lumumba is fighting to be able to spend time with his son, as his wife’s lovers are using their influence to restrict his access. They have requested that the courts never allow him time with his son by himself, and are starting a campaign of mistruths to prove that he is unfit to be a father.

Lumumba has challenged his wife’s lovers to take a lie detector test to prove that they are not lying about him. He has also shared that he is consulting with legal guidance to fight for his right to see his son.

The story of Lumumba’s personal struggles has captured the attention of many, and has become a topic of discussion on social media. Many people have expressed their support for Lumumba and his fight to be a father to his son.

The legal battle between Lumumba and his wife’s lovers is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how it will be resolved. However, Lumumba’s determination to fight for his son serves as a reminder of the love and bond that exists between a father and his child, and the importance of fighting for what you believe in.

