Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba Loses Primary Elections on ZANU PF Ticket

Buhera South Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Chinotimba, a well-known war veteran and trade unionist, has been defeated in the primary elections for the upcoming elections. Chinotimba, who has held the position of MP since 2013, will not be able to retain his seat on a ZANU PF ticket.

According to reports, Chinotimba lost the primary election by a significant margin, polling only 1,356 votes. The winner of the election was Ngoni Mudekunye, who secured 7,890 votes. The other candidate in the race, F. Chimbare, got 2,870 votes.

Chinotimba had caused controversy earlier this year when he referred to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa by his name without using his full title. This led to accusations that Mnangagwa was imposing his preferred candidate, Mudekunye, in Buhera South to oust Chinotimba. Chinotimba had accused Mnangagwa of plotting to dislodge him from his position.

Chinotimba eventually apologized to Mnangagwa after facing immense pressure. However, he was unable to secure the nomination for the upcoming elections.

Chinotimba had previously boasted about the development projects he had undertaken in his constituency, including installing electricity at local schools. However, his loss in the primary election suggests that voters in Buhera South were looking for a change.

The defeat of Chinotimba in the primary election is seen as a significant blow to his political career, which has been marked by controversy and strong opinions. It remains to be seen what his next move will be, but it is clear that he will not be able to contest the upcoming elections on a ZANU PF ticket.

