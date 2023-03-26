Tragic Accident Kills Six Zanu PF Members in Buhera

A truck carrying Zanu PF supporters was involved in a fatal accident on the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge Road, claiming six lives and injuring 17 others. According to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, three people died on the spot while the other three passed away at Murambinda Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear, and no further details have been released. The accident comes shortly after Zanu PF’s primary elections, held last weekend, to choose candidates for the upcoming harmonised elections. Scores of party members participated in the primaries, which were largely peaceful and without incidents in the eight provinces of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Saturday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Dr Mike Bimha praised the successful conduct of the primary elections, which he said demonstrated the organisational capacity and capability of the ruling party.

Despite the setback, Zanu PF remains committed to securing a victory in the upcoming elections, with the party setting a target of five million votes. The primaries had been initially scheduled for March 18 but were postponed due to an overwhelming number of candidates vying for the party’s nomination.

The tragic accident has cast a pall over the otherwise successful primaries and serves as a reminder of the risks associated with political campaigning. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives or were injured in the accident.

