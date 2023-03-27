Controversy Rocks Zanu PF as Popular MP Joseph Chinotimba Ousted in Party Elections

Controversy and intrigue have rocked the ruling Zanu PF party as Joseph Chinotimba, a long-standing member and Member of Parliament for Buhera South, has been ousted from standing for ZanuPF in the forthcoming general elections.

Chinotimba, who is also a leader in the war veterans association, had served his constituency for over two decades, winning the hearts of the people with his hard work and dedication.

However, some political observers and commentators are speculating that Chinotimba’s loyalty to former president Mugabe has cost him his position. It is widely believed that the current party leader, Emerson Mnangagwa, has never been fond of Chinotimba, who has been a thorn in his side for years.

The leadership’s push for a more pliable candidate has resulted in Chinotimba’s downfall. The decision to remove such a popular and hardworking representative has caused outrage among the people of Buhera South, who have been left wondering whether their voices will be heard in the upcoming elections. It is unclear whether Chinotimba will stand as an independent candidate, but if he does, it is sure to shake up the race and potentially split the vote.

The Zanu PF party’s actions have left many wondering if they are truly committed to democracy and the will of the people, or if they are only interested in maintaining power at any cost. Whatever the outcome, the aftermath of Chinotimba’s defeat at the Zanu PF primary elections will undoubtedly continue to stir controversy and dissent in the run-up to the general elections.

