Major Upset in ZANU PF Primary Elections as 12 Incumbent MPs Lose Out in Mashonaland Central

Preliminary results from the ZANU PF primary elections in Mashonaland Central have shown that 12 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) have been defeated and will not represent the ruling party in the upcoming elections. The Herald has reported that out of the 18 constituencies in the province, only six candidates managed to retain their seats.

Some of the notable losses include Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga, who reportedly lost the senatorial seat to Nicholas Goche. Additionally, the entire Mt Darwin and Guruve constituencies will be represented by new faces, as the old guard was rejected by voters.

The six candidates who were successful in retaining their seats are ZANU PF Provincial Chairperson Kazembe Kazembe (Mazowe West), Politburo member Kenneth Musanhu (Bindura North), Tendai Nyabani (Rushinga), Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda, Douglas Karoro (Mbire) and Remigious Matangira (Bindura South).

The primary elections saw a number of interesting battles, including the Mazowe North constituency where Campion Mugweni was competing against Advocate Martin Dinha, Tafadzwa Musarara, and Tsungi Makumbe. Tsungi Makumbe emerged as the winner of the Mazowe North seat.

Other notable victories include Lazarus Dokora and James Makamba, who won Senate seats in Rushinga and Mt Darwin, respectively.

The defeat of so many incumbent MPs suggests that there is a significant appetite for change within the ZANU PF party, as voters seek new faces and fresh ideas. The upcoming elections will certainly be one to watch as the ruling party seeks to maintain its grip on power in Mashonaland Central.

