Enzo Ishall’s Political Aspirations: From Dancehall Singer to ZANUPF Primary Election Contender with Only 7 Votes.

Enzo Ishall, the popular Zimbabwean dancehall singer, recently made headlines for his unexpected foray into politics. The musician, whose real name is Kudzanai Mamhare, contested in the ZANUPF primary elections for the Sunningdale constituency. However, the results of the election were not in his favor, as he only received seven votes out of a total of 1,385.

The news of Enzo Ishall’s political aspirations came as a surprise to many of his fans, who are more accustomed to seeing him on stage performing his hit songs such as “Kanjiva” and “50 Magate”. While the musician had previously been known to voice his support for the ruling party, his decision to actively participate in the party’s primaries was unexpected.

Enzo Ishall’s poor showing in the elections has sparked a range of reactions from the public, with some expressing disappointment while others have found humor in the situation. Many Zimbabweans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter, with some questioning the musician’s decision to align himself with a political party that has been widely criticized for its human rights abuses and corruption.

While it is not uncommon for celebrities to dabble in politics, Enzo Ishall’s decision to join ZANUPF has raised eyebrows given the party’s controversial track record. The ruling party has been accused of using violence and intimidation to maintain its grip on power, and many Zimbabweans have grown disillusioned with the party’s leadership in recent years.

Enzo Ishall’s decision to contest in the primaries may have been motivated by a desire to use his platform to effect change within the party. However, his poor showing in the elections suggests that his efforts may have been in vain.

The musician has not yet commented on the election results, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue to pursue a career in politics. Regardless of the outcome, Enzo Ishall’s decision to enter the political arena serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between music and politics in Zimbabwe, where musicians have often used their art to critique the government and express dissent.

In conclusion, Enzo Ishall’s decision to contest in the ZANUPF primaries has been met with mixed reactions from the public. While some have expressed disappointment, others have found humor in the situation. Regardless of the outcome, Enzo Ishall’s foray into politics serves as a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the need for public figures to use their platform to effect positive change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL