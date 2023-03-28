Major Breakthrough: Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with AKA’s Shooting

After weeks of intensive investigation, South African Police Service (SAPS) has made a major breakthrough in the case of rapper AKA’s shooting last month. In a dramatic turn of events, three suspects have been arrested and are currently in police custody in Cape Town.

According to insiders, the suspects were tracked down and observed during the week, leading to their arrest. The men, believed to be the masterminds behind the callous murder of AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, are now facing charges and will be transferred to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal for further legal proceedings.

Details of the arrest are yet to be confirmed, with Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut declining to comment on the matter. However, sources close to the investigation have revealed that the suspects are being held in Cape Town, awaiting their transfer to KwaZulu-Natal.

This shocking development is sure to send shockwaves through the music industry and the wider public, who have been following the case closely. Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation continues to unfold.

