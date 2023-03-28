Zimbabwean Actor Jerome Galiao, known for ‘Scandals’ role, arrested for domestic violence

Zimbabwean Actor Jerome Galiao, known for his role as Dr Nyasha Mugari in the popular drama series “Scandals,” has been arrested for domestic violence. The 38-year-old actor was taken into custody on Monday, March 27, at Linden Police Station in Randburg.

According to H-Metro, Jerome’s case is under reference number CAS 280/3/2023, and he is expected to appear in court on March 28 to face charges of domestic violence. A source close to the matter revealed that this is not the first time Jerome has been accused of assaulting his wife.

“Jerome is in police custody in Randburg. He was arrested last night for domestic violence. He is in the cells and will appear in court on Tuesday (today). You can contact SAPS for more information. This is not the first time he has bashed her,” the source said.

When contacted, Jerome’s wife, Nerissa Mema, declined to comment and stated that she needs some privacy.

Domestic violence is a serious issue that affects many people worldwide, and it is important for victims to come forward and seek help. It is also essential for perpetrators of such acts to be held accountable for their actions and face the full consequences of the law.

As a public figure, Jerome’s actions have a significant impact on his reputation and the public’s perception of him. Many of his fans have expressed their disappointment and concern over the allegations, with some calling for him to be held accountable for his actions.

The case is still ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

