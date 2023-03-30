Al Jazeera’s Investigative Series on Zimbabwe’s Ruling Elite Sparks Controversy with Release of Second Part

Al Jazeera has released the second part of its four-part documentary film series investigation, which focuses on the controversial business practices of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite and their alleged links to the country’s vast diamond and gold reserves. The first part of the series, released last week, highlighted the alleged involvement of senior officials in the looting of diamond reserves in the eastern Marange region. Link to the is below this article.

The second part of the series promises to expose further corruption and misconduct involving top government officials and members of the security forces. The documentary has already sparked controversy in Zimbabwe, with some officials dismissing the claims made in the series as baseless and politically motivated.

Al Jazeera is known for producing hard-hitting investigative documentaries that challenge the status quo and expose corruption and human rights abuses. The release of the second part of the series is expected to generate further debate and controversy in Zimbabwe and around the world.

