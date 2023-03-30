Zimbabwean religious leader and Ambassador, Uebert Angel, has reportedly had his diplomatic passport revoked by President Mnangagwa, according to Eddie Cross, a member of the opposition party in Zimbabwe. Cross made the announcement during an interview with Al Jazeera, but did not provide any further details regarding the reason for the revocation.

Uebert Angel is the founder of Spirit Embassy, a Pentecostal church headquartered in the United Kingdom, and was appointed as the Ambassador-at-Large in 2018 by the then President Emmerson Mnangagwa. As an ambassador, he was entitled to a diplomatic passport, which grants certain privileges and immunities while traveling abroad.

This news comes amid allegations of illegal gold mining and smuggling by a group of wealthy and powerful individuals, known as the “Gold Mafia,” in Zimbabwe. The allegations have been covered by Al Jazeera Documentary, a series produced by the Al Jazeera Media Network that covers a wide range of topics, including politics, human rights, and social issues. It is not clear whether Uebert Angel’s revoked diplomatic passport is related to these allegations.

In related news, Eddie Cross also mentioned during the interview that McEwan and his family had fled Zimbabwe. It is not clear who McEwan is or whether their departure is related to the allegations of illegal gold mining and smuggling by the “Gold Mafia.”

The news of Uebert Angel’s revoked diplomatic passport and McEwan’s departure from Zimbabwe comes amid a challenging political and economic situation in the country. President Mnangagwa has faced criticism for his handling of the situation, including allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. Zimbabweans have been calling for change and reform, and the recent developments are likely to add to the already tense situation in the country.

The Zimbabwean government has not yet commented on the revocation of Uebert Angel’s diplomatic passport or McEwan’s departure from the country. It remains to be seen whether there will be further developments in this story, and whether it will have any significant impact on the political and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

