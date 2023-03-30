Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) opens offices for voter registration ahead of 2023 harmonised elections

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that its provincial and district offices will remain open for voter registration every weekday in preparation for the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections. This follows the conclusion of the mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise on March 26, 2023.

In a statement seen by Report Focus News, ZEC urged those who missed the mobile BVR exercise to visit its offices which will be open between 0800 -1700 hours on weekdays. The statement also advised people to check their nearest ZEC Provincial or District Office for convenience.

The voter registration exercise was originally set to end on March 21, 2023, but the commission extended it to the 26th after recurring unscheduled power cuts negatively affected the final mobile voter registration blitz at some centres. The situation was further worsened by the cloudy weather conditions prevailing in some parts of the country.

Individuals who want to register to vote must bring their identity documents to ZEC offices. They are also required to bring proof of residence so that they are properly assigned to a specific polling station.

ZEC reminded the public that the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections are scheduled for July and urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Zimbabweans have a history of high voter turnout and the upcoming elections are expected to be no different. Political parties have already started their campaigns with the ruling ZANU-PF party launching its manifesto on March 29, 2023.

