Zimbabwean Parliament Clerk Arrested for Alleged Corruption in Laptop Procurement

Kennedy Mugove Chokuda, the Clerk of Zimbabwe’s Parliament, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for Criminal Abuse of Duty as a Public Officer, according to a statement released by the commission. The charge is defined in section 174 of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act Chapter 9:23.

The arrest is believed to be related to the procurement of laptops for Members of Parliament at inflated prices. Online reports suggest that the laptops were purchased at grossly inflated prices, and that the procurement process was not transparent.

The ZACC has been cracking down on corruption in Zimbabwe, which has been a long-standing problem in the country. The commission has been investigating various cases of corruption, including those involving government officials and high-ranking individuals in the private sector.

The arrest of Chokuda, who is a senior official in the Zimbabwean government, is a significant development in the fight against corruption in the country. It shows that no one is above the law and that the ZACC is serious about holding those who engage in corrupt activities accountable.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with corruption for many years, which has hampered the country’s development and undermined public trust in government institutions. The government has taken steps to address the issue, but corruption remains a major challenge.

The arrest of Chokuda is a reminder that the fight against corruption is ongoing and that there is still much work to be done to rid Zimbabwe of this scourge. It is also a warning to those who engage in corrupt activities that they will be held accountable for their actions.

The ZACC has not provided any further details on the case, but more information is expected to be released in due course.

