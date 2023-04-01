Eight killed in South African road accident, including Zimbabwean nationals

Eight people, some of whom are believed to be Zimbabwean nationals, were tragically killed in a fatal motor vehicle accident on the N1 highway in South Africa’s Vhembe District on Saturday, 1 April. The incident occurred just before Baobab Tollgate, towards Musina.

According to the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo, the accident was allegedly caused by a minibus taxi that overtook unsafely on a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle at around 5 am. Five men and three women were among the deceased, while eight other individuals sustained injuries and were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

The road was temporarily closed to allow for emergency services to attend to the scene, and motorists were advised to use alternative routes or exercise patience.

In the wake of the tragedy, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased. She also emphasised the importance of road safety, particularly in the lead up to the Easter long weekend when many people will be travelling on the province’s roads to spend time with their families.

Radzilani pointed out that irresponsible driver behaviour, including over-speeding, overloading, drunk driving, overtaking at unsafe spots, and reckless driving, is the leading cause of road accidents and fatalities. She urged all drivers to become responsible road users and take part in the road safety crusade to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads.

It is not yet clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident. The identities of the deceased and injured parties have also not been released pending notification of their next of kin.

