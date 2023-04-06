Zimbabweans in South Africa to Protest Against Uebert Angel Over Gold Smuggling Allegations

Zimbabwean citizens residing in South Africa are set to stage a demonstration at the Johannesburg church of Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel on Friday, April 7th. This follows the broadcast of an Al Jazeera documentary titled ‘Gold Mafia’, which implicates the self-styled prophet in a gold smuggling scheme in Zimbabwe.

The investigative unit of the international news network secretly recorded Uebert Angel offering to launder $1.2 billion using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. He also claimed to be the second-largest diplomat in the country and boasted about his ability to smuggle anything using his diplomatic privileges.

An invitation flyer currently circulating on social media invites all Zimbabweans living in South Africa to protest against the ‘Gold Mafia’ at Uebert Angel’s church located at 1 Leeuenhof Road, Freeway Park, Boksburg, Johannesburg.

The documentary revealed that the gold smuggling web includes Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, Kamlesh Pattni, and Simon Rudland. The Qatar-based news channel aired the second part of the documentary on Thursday, with the third and final episode expected to be broadcast this week.

The government has expressed concern about the allegations made in the documentary and has ordered relevant organs to investigate the matter. It is worth noting that the allegations against Uebert Angel have not been proven, and the investigation will hopefully provide clarity on the matter.

While the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression should be respected, it is essential that any demonstrations are carried out in a lawful and peaceful manner. As the situation develops, it is important to remain informed and await the outcome of the investigation before drawing any conclusions.

