Bulawayo’s Biggest Hospital Mpilo Runs Out of Paracetamol

In a concerning development, Mpilo Hospital, the largest hospital in Bulawayo, has run out of Paracetamol, one of the most basic and widely used medicines. This shortage has left patients with no option but to seek alternative sources and purchase the drug from private pharmacies due to the hospital’s depleted stock.

Paracetamol is a commonly used medicine for pain relief, and its shortage at Mpilo Hospital has caused distress and frustration among patients who rely on the hospital for their medical needs.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has attributed the shortage to rampant looting, which has become a common practice in Zimbabwe. This situation highlights the need for the government to address this issue and take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents from happening.

The shortage of Paracetamol at Mpilo Hospital comes at a time when the healthcare system in Zimbabwe is already facing numerous challenges, including limited access to healthcare services and inadequate resources. Patients are struggling to receive the care they need and deserve, and the shortage of basic medicines only adds to their woes.

The government must prioritize the provision of essential medicines and healthcare services and address the issues plaguing the healthcare system. The shortage of Paracetamol in Mpilo Hospital underscores the need for immediate action to restore trust in the healthcare system and ensure that patients receive the care they need and deserve.

The authorities must also take steps to tackle corruption and looting, which undermine the provision of essential services like healthcare. Patients should not be made to suffer due to the greed and selfishness of a few.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL