Makandiwa accused of paying for transportation of protesters targeting Uebert Angel’s church

In Zimbabwe’s religious community, tensions are running high as allegations of sabotage and betrayal have surfaced between prophets Uebert Angel and Emmanuel Makandiwa. According to sources, Makandiwa has been accused of paying for the transportation of Zimbabweans living in South Africa to protest against Angel’s church in Johannesburg, following the release of an Al Jazeera documentary. The flyer promoting the protest has been circulating on social media, calling for all Zimbabweans living in South Africa to join the demonstration against the “Gold Mafia,” with a specific focus on targeting Angel’s church.

The two prophets were once close allies, sharing the same spiritual father, Victor Kusi Boateng from Ghana. Interestingly, while these allegations have been swirling, Makandiwa is currently hosting Boateng in Zimbabwe for an Easter Conference. It remains unclear how this will play into the ongoing tensions between the two rival prophets.

The allegations have not gone unnoticed by the government, who has expressed grave concern and has ordered an investigation into the matter. As a result, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has frozen Ambassador Uebert Angel’s accounts and assets in the country. The government’s involvement has escalated the situation, leaving many wondering what the outcome will be.

The accusations have shocked many in the religious community, and the public is divided on who to believe. While some believe the allegations against Makandiwa are false and malicious, others argue that there may be some truth to them. However, it’s essential to remember that these are still just allegations, and caution should be taken until the investigation is concluded.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s vital to maintain respect and unity within the religious community. Attempts to harm or disrupt someone’s church or religious institution are never acceptable, and peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution should always be the preferred approach. We should strive for understanding and respect for all religions and beliefs, regardless of any differences or disagreements.

