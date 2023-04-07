Nine killed, 31 injured in tragic Easter road accident

Mvuma, Zimbabwe – A tragic road traffic accident that occurred along the Harare-Masvingo highway this morning has left nine people dead and 31 others injured. The accident involved two commuter omnibuses, one carrying members of the African Apostolic Church and the other carrying members of the Zion Christian Church who were on their way to attend church services during the Easter holidays.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the accident occurred at around 6am when the two vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames. The vehicles involved were a Toyota Caravan omnibus with 18 occupants and a mini-bus with 22 occupants.

ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the casualties and said, “The bodies of the nine victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while 20 injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital. The other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital.”

Eyewitnesses have reported that the accident was a devastating scene, with passengers trapped inside the burning vehicles. Members of the public tried to help but were unable to do so due to the intensity of the fire.

The accident has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many expressing their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. The incident has also raised concerns about road safety during the holiday season, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring.

The Easter holiday is traditionally a time for families to come together and celebrate, but this tragedy has cast a somber mood over the festivities. Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in this tragic incident.