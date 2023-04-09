Fans Angry as South African Musician Makhadzi Escorted Off Stage in Zimbabwe

South African musician Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, faced a hostile reception from fans during her performance at the Manicaland Motoring Club in Zimbabwe on Friday night. According to The Manica Post, fans expressed their anger by throwing cans and other missiles, prompting Makhadzi’s security team to escort her off the stage.

The incident was reportedly triggered by Makhadzi’s poor performance, which was delayed until after midnight and consisted of no more than three songs. Fans who attended the show had expected to see Makhadzi perform with a live band and were disappointed with the lackluster show.

Hundreds of fans were said to have thrown missiles and shouted obscenities, destroying barricades that separated the VIP section. Some fans also lost cash and valuables in and outside the venue.

Makhadzi, whose stage name means “aunt” in the Tshivenda language, was scheduled to be supported by Killer T, Andy Muridzo, Lionell Matanda, and other artists.

This is not the first time Makhadzi has performed in Zimbabwe. Last year, she performed at the inaugural JamAfro Festival in Harare and later at Odyssey Lodge in Kadoma.

The incident highlights the importance of performers meeting their contractual obligations and providing quality performances, as well as the need for event organizers to ensure that events run smoothly and meet the expectations of attendees.

It is hoped that measures can be put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and that Makhadzi can continue to perform successfully in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

