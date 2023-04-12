United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) Calls for New Political Party as Zimbabweans Reject ZANU PF and MDC/CCC

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) president, Elisabeth Valerio, has called for a new political party in Zimbabwe, saying that Zimbabweans are tired of ZANU PF and MDC/CCC and are looking for a new alternative. Since 2000, Zimbabwe’s political landscape has been dominated by ZANU PF and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which recently became the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a recent interview with CITE, Valerio said that her party will provide Zimbabweans with the change they are looking for. She added that many people have become disillusioned with the two main political parties and are now yearning for something new.

Valerio said, “Even if you don’t believe in either of them, you think you have to choose the lesser of the two evils. As the president of UZA, we’ve personally been through so many different communities and sat down with people. They don’t want either of those two parties mentioned, they don’t want CCC and don’t want ZANU PF.”

Valerio acknowledged that UZA performed poorly in last year’s by-elections, failing to win a single seat. She said that it is difficult for voters to trust a political party when they do not know much about it or have the opportunity to see what it can do.

Valerio went on to say that the larger political parties have been in government and have disappointed many people by not keeping their promises. She said that UZA will be different and will work to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe.

The call for a new political party in Zimbabwe comes as the country prepares for the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections. Zimbabweans will be looking for a political party that will bring about positive change and address the country’s economic and political challenges.

