Harare, Zimbabwe – The leader of the opposition party, Nelson Chamisa, has been nominated as the presidential candidate for the upcoming elections without any contest, according to reports from CITE.

The Citizen’s Independent Selection Panel (CISP), responsible for the selection process of candidates, made the announcement during a press conference held on Thursday in Harare.

During the conference, Rashid Mahiya, a member of CISP, revealed that Chamisa had been nominated as the presidential candidate by all streets and villages whose returns are in their possession.

Mahiya also highlighted the overwhelming response from aspiring candidates across the country, with nominations received from all 36,000 villages, thousands of streets, and 1,970 wards for local authority nominations. Furthermore, all 210 constituencies submitted nominations for the House of Assembly.

Mahiya noted that the nominated candidates will undergo a strict selection process using set criteria that include qualifications, compliance with relevant statutes, community standing, political history and record, capacity and capability, security, integrity, ethics, loyalty, and service record.

The caucuses that will take place throughout the country have a set date, after which the names of the successful candidates will be announced.

The CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, has been a prominent figure in Zimbabwean politics since he became the president of the opposition party in 2018. He has been actively involved in advocating for democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe and has been a vocal critic of the ruling party.

With the upcoming elections drawing near, Chamisa’s nomination as the presidential candidate is a significant milestone for the opposition party, and his candidacy is expected to generate much interest from Zimbabwean voters.

