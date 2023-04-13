Uebert Angel proposes moving money to Zimbabwe’s First Lady using President’s plane or private charter, clip shows

Discredited Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel proposes to move money for unknown person using President’s plane or private charter, in conversation with Zimbabwe’s First Lady, explosive clip shows

An explosive clip from a new film by Al Jazeera English has surfaced, showing the discredited Ambassador at Large, Angel, proposing to move an unknown amount of money for an unidentified person using either the President’s plane or a private charter, in a conversation with Zimbabwe’s First Lady.

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, Angel can be seen discussing the logistics of moving money with the First Lady. It is not clear who the money belonged to or what its origin was.





The clip has caused outrage in Zimbabwe and beyond, with many people calling for an investigation into the matter. Some have even called for Angel to be arrested and charged with corruption.

The Zimbabwean government has not yet commented on the clip. However, sources close to the President say that he is aware of the situation and is taking it very seriously. They also say that he has ordered an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time that Angel has been accused of wrongdoing. In the past, he has been accused of using his position to enrich himself and his associates. However, he has always denied these allegations.

The clip has once again highlighted the issue of corruption in Zimbabwe, which has been a major problem for many years. It remains to be seen what action the government will take in response to the clip, but many Zimbabweans are hoping that it will mark a turning point in the fight against corruption in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL