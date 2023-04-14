Zimbabwe’s “Number One” Gold Dealer Scott Accused of Money Laundering

Pedzisai Sakupwanya, also known as Scott, has been accused of being Zimbabwe’s number one gold dealer and laundering more than US$100 million of undeclared wealth by self-proclaimed prophet Uebert Angel. The accusations were caught on camera by Al Jazeera undercover reporters in the final episode of the “Gold Mafia” documentary, titled “Have The King With You.”

Angel claimed that Scott had overtaken his former boss Ewan Macmillan in the gold industry and had sold six tonnes of gold in 10 months. Scott allegedly stated that he could give ten percent per month for money invested with him and that investors were guaranteed to receive a return on their investment. Scott further stated that he charges ten percent per month to those who invest money with him.

The documentary also revealed that gold worth US$1.5 billion was being smuggled out of Zimbabwe every year by syndicates linked to political elites, making the accusations against Scott part of a larger problem in Zimbabwe’s gold industry.

Scott has not yet responded to the allegations, but the case highlights the need for the Zimbabwean government to take stronger action against those involved in illegal activities in the gold industry. The issue of corruption in Zimbabwe has long been a concern, and the accusations against Scott and Angel add to the urgency of addressing this issue.

The case may also have wider implications for Zimbabwe’s international relations, given Angel’s role as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy to Europe and the Americas. The allegations against him and Scott may damage Zimbabwe’s reputation in the international community and affect diplomatic relations with other countries.

The accusations against Scott and Angel are serious, and if proven true, they demonstrate the urgent need for reform in Zimbabwe’s gold industry. The government must take decisive action to address corruption and ensure that the country’s natural resources are used for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

