Belarus and Zimbabwe are exploring the possibility of a mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and mining. The two countries are looking to exchange programs and provide opportunities for universities in Belarus to train Zimbabwean specialists, in addition to exploring business partnerships.

The First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, recently visited Belarus and had a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, where they discussed a wide range of issues, including the potential for joint projects and the exchange of technologies.

During the meeting, Lukashenko emphasized the importance of speed and desire to work on joint projects, stating that Belarus has the technologies that Zimbabwe needs. Mnangagwa, on the other hand, stressed the need for active contacts between business representatives of the two countries, mutual visits to explore possibilities for cooperation, and the search for new partners.

Mnangagwa also visited various healthcare institutions in Belarus to learn about the Belarusian experience and technologies that can be later adopted in Zimbabwe. She praised the attention that the Belarusian President pays to the development of the healthcare sector in Belarus, stating that he is not only a father but also a mother to his country.

The meeting between Auxillia Mnangagwa and Aleksandr Lukashenko was described as productive and fruitful, with Mnangagwa expressing her happiness and appreciation for the warm reception she received in Belarus. She emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries will move forward, and that Belarus is a giant for Zimbabwe that can provide many opportunities for development.

Overall, the meeting between Auxillia Mnangagwa and Aleksandr Lukashenko highlights the potential for cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe in various areas, and the desire of both countries to explore and take advantage of these opportunities.

