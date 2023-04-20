Zimbabwe Republic Police warns public of cement scam defrauding victims of $300,000

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a press statement concerning the duping of the public by a company offering cement through public adverts. The statement reveals that a company named Koffie and King Hardware has allegedly defrauded over seventy (70) victims of approximately USD$300 000-00.

The suspects behind the fraud are Andy Baleni, also known as Mambo Ndini, and Tinashe Zimunya. They advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at low prices, claiming a special offer, and offered delivery of the product within seven (7) days after payment for the consignment.

ZRP has appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons. They are also encouraging the public to exercise due diligence before making any payments, as this scam may be pointing towards the possibility of a pyramid scheme through the alleged sale of cement.

It is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and cautious of such scams, which have become prevalent in recent years. ZRP urges individuals to verify the legitimacy of any advertised products before making payments.

The police are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that the public’s trust is restored. The authorities are calling on the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

In conclusion, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the public that they will not tolerate such fraudulent activities and will take appropriate measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

