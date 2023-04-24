Two Presidential Escort Members Killed in Road Accident

Kwekwe, Zimbabwe – Two members of President Mnangagwa’s escort team lost their lives on Saturday after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe. The accident also left two others seriously injured.

The National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident on Sunday, but did not provide any further details at this time. He told NewsDay: “There was a haulage truck and a Prado accident, but we will release more details in due course.”

Reports suggest that the accident occurred around 2 pm on the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, about 15km from Kwekwe. The accident involved a Toyota Prado with registration number AFO 3100 and a haulage truck registration number JX 25 XC GP. The Toyota Prado had four people on board, who appeared to be part of the advance Presidential escort.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Toyota Prado, Edmore Nyamadzawo Chingwaro, 37, fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and collide with the stationary haulage truck. Chingwaro and Sorobhi Chirima, 46, died in the accident, while Zvidzai Gava, 43, and Tasiyana Makanganwa, 40, sustained serious injuries. The two injured passengers were airlifted to Harare for further treatment after receiving initial treatment at Kwekwe General Hospital.

It is worth noting that this accident occurred exactly two years after a Zimbabwe Republic Police outrider riding a motorbike as part of the First Lady’s motorcade was killed in a head-on collision with a Toyota Altezza at a spot known as “PaJones” on the Chinhoyi-Chirundu Highway between Lion’s Den and Chinhoyi. The First Lady, Auxillia, was returning from Mhangura, where she had made donations for her philanthropic organization. The driver of the Toyota involved in the previous accident was alleged to have not given way.

The latest accident has raised concerns about road safety in Zimbabwe and the need for better measures to prevent road accidents. It is also a reminder of the risks faced by Presidential escorts and the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines while on duty. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

