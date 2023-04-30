CCC Calls on President Mnangagwa to Address Allegations of Money Laundering and Gold Smuggling

Zimbabwean opposition group, the CCC, has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the public regarding allegations of money laundering and gold smuggling, which were exposed by the “Gold Mafia” documentary produced by Al Jazeera. The call was made during a press conference in Harare, where CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Siziba, demanded that those involved in the scandal be prosecuted, including individuals linked to illegal siphoning of resources like diamonds and lithium.

During the same press conference, Siziba expressed concern that no action had been taken against those implicated in the scandal. He insisted that the President must address the nation on this matter and ensure that all corrupt individuals are brought to book.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has already taken some measures to freeze the bank accounts of four suspects, including Cleopas Chidodo, David Chirozvi, Mehlululi Dube, and Fredrick Kunaka, who are allegedly involved in the scam.

Kunaka, who is the General Manager of Fidelity Printers and Refiners, admitted to receiving a monthly kickback of US$30,000 from the “Gold Mafia”. Dube, on the other hand, who is associated with Golden Beryl Private Limited, was allegedly being paid US$3,000 per month by the gold smuggling syndicate.

The allegations of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe have been a source of concern for many citizens, who have long been calling for more transparency and accountability in the country’s governance. The CCC’s demand for President Mnangagwa to address the public on this matter is seen as a step towards holding corrupt individuals accountable and restoring public trust in the government.

