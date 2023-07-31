In a stunning and controversial protest at the annual Zimfest gala in England, renowned Zimbabwean musician Baba Harare has sparked heated debates and divided opinions. The musician, known for his bold statements, took to the stage with the Zimbabwean national anthem playing in the background while wrapping his guitar with the national flag. His performance took a dramatic turn as he mockingly imitated a slow march military style, reminiscent of funeral processions for prominent figures in Zimbabwe. To the shock of many, he proceeded to violently bash and smash his guitar before discarding the flag on stage.

The response to Baba Harare’s protest has been polarized. Some have defended it as acceptable artistic expression, seeing it as a powerful representation of the suppression and perceived demise of the music industry in Zimbabwe. On the other hand, others have decried the action as outrageous and deeply disrespectful to the national anthem and flag of Zimbabwe.

The situation has escalated further, with some individuals calling for Baba Harare’s arrest, citing the recently passed anti-patriotic act in Zimbabwe. The legislation has been a contentious issue itself, and this incident has brought it back into the spotlight.

Amidst the debates and controversies, many find themselves perplexed, trying to decipher the true message behind Baba Harare’s protest. Some speculate it could be a commentary on the struggling music industry in Zimbabwe, while others question whether it reflects broader concerns about the lack of freedom in the country.

As the dust settles, the jury remains out on the exact intentions of Baba Harare’s protest. While some pretend to grasp its artistic significance, the divisive incident has ignited a national conversation, pushing citizens to confront complex issues surrounding artistic expression, patriotism, and freedom of speech in Zimbabwe.

