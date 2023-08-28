In a surprising turn of events, the appointment of Uebert Angel as an ambassador for the Pan African Parliament (PAP) has been revoked. This unexpected development has left many questioning the legitimacy of the initial appointment.

Chief Fortune Charumbira, the outgoing president of PAP, has come under scrutiny for what some members have referred to as bringing in Uebert Angel “through the proverbial back door.” This allegation suggests that the appointment may not have followed the standard and transparent procedures expected within the Pan African Parliament. It is unclear what motivations, if any, were behind this appointment.

Moreover, the revocation of Uebert Angel’s ambassadorial role comes amidst political tussles between the incoming administration and that of the outgoing Charumbira administration. These tensions have further underscored the need for adherence to established protocols and procedures within PAP.

The decision to revoke the ambassadorial role, which was previously announced without following standard procedures, has raised eyebrows among current PAP members. They expressed concerns over the lack of transparency surrounding the appointment, as it was not discussed or tabled during any bureau or plenary meetings.

Typically, the appointment of ambassadors and diplomats within the African Union (AU) requires a formal process that includes the presentation of reasons for the appointment and the potential benefits it may bring to PAP and Africa as a whole. Additionally, standard AU approval processes necessitate the identification of a proposer and seconder from among bureau members or honorable PAP members.

In response to these concerns, Dr. Gayo, the 2nd Vice President and Acting President of PAP, has been entrusted by the current bureau and members of PAP to convey the decision to revoke Uebert Angel’s appointment. This action effectively nullifies his purported ambassadorial role with immediate effect.

The revocation, while surprising, underscores the importance of adherence to established protocols and procedures within the Pan African Parliament. It remains to be seen how this development will impact future appointments and diplomatic engagements within PAP.

This decision has been communicated to relevant parties, including H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairman of the Africa Union Commission (AUC), and other key figures within PAP and the AU, to ensure transparency and accountability in diplomatic appointments moving forward.

