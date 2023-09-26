Growing Concerns of Retaliation by Zanu-PF against Chiwundura Plot Holders and CCC Supporters

In the wake of the recent harmonized elections, anxieties are mounting over potential retaliatory actions by the ruling Zanu-PF against individuals in Chiwundura. These concerns primarily revolve around Chiwundura plot holders and occupants of government-owned houses near Guinea Fowl School, who are allegedly facing possible eviction due to their perceived support for the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

Reports suggest that Sleiman Kwidini, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Chiwundura, is spearheading efforts to identify and remove known or suspected opposition members as a form of punishment for challenging his position in the parliamentary race.

Despite Kwidini’s victory in the election, securing over 10,800 votes against CCC’s Blessing Murondiwa’s 7,266, there are allegations of planned retaliatory actions by Zanu-PF in specific wards, including Wards 9, 10, 13, and 14.

Concerns also arise regarding beneficiaries of the government resettlement program who received smallholder plots. It is reported that these individuals are facing pressure from the sitting MP, who is allegedly collaborating with Forever Associates of Zimbabwe, an organization purportedly linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), to target opposition supporters. This targeted approach is particularly notable in Ward 14, where a by-election is scheduled for November 11.

While Zanu-PF emerged victorious in the majority of wards, winning eight out of nine in the Chiwundura constituency, reports reveal the CCC won only one ward. Despite this, there are growing worries about potential victimization and intimidation of citizens for exercising their democratic right to vote for the party of their choice.

Blessing Murondiwa, the losing CCC parliamentary candidate, expressed deep concerns about the situation, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness to prevent the victimization of innocent citizens. Murondiwa shed light on disturbing incidents, such as arson, allegedly perpetrated by Zanu-PF against CCC supporters, including the burning of a field belonging to an aspiring female CCC councillor, Anna Matambiko.

In Ward 13, reports surfaced of a meeting convened by Zanu-PF where a plot belonging to a demoted acting headman was listed for repossession, further fueling concerns about fair and transparent political participation.

Adding to the unfolding narrative, questions have been raised regarding MP Sleiman Kwidini’s employment status, with suspicions that he contested for the legislative seat while still employed as a nurse at Gweru General Hospital. The lack of clarity regarding his resignation from his civil service position in accordance with government labor policies raises further scrutiny. Attempts to reach the legislator for comment were unsuccessful, leaving the community seeking clarity on these critical matters.

